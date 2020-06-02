CMU moves fall semester to limit coronavirus spread

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University has decided to shift the dates of its fall semester as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, but says it will have students on campus.

The first day of classes was moved up two weeks to Aug. 17. The semester will end Nov. 25.

Students can start moving back into on-campus housing Aug. 13 in waves.

“By moving up the start and conclusion of our fall semester, we seek to significantly reduce the number of students, faculty and staff returning to and from campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and through December,” CMU President Bob said in a Monday statement. “This reduces the likelihood of potential spread of infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19 on our campus and in our community.”

The university will also make plenty of remote learning available.

The schedule for the spring semester is still under review.