CMU honors mom who missed her ceremony

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sharonda Wilson at Central Michigan University's commencement on May 4, 2019. (Courtesy of Central Michigan University.) ;

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A special moment happened between a mother and son at Central Michigan University’s commencement ceremony.

It was a story shared by CMU on its social media accounts.

On Saturday, Sharonda Wilson attended her son's, Stephan, graduation at CMU in Mount Pleasant. But that meant she had to miss her own commencement ceremony at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

After Central president Robert Davies learned about the situation, he contacted Ferris president David Eisler.

At the CMU ceremony, Davies conferred the mom’s degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees.

In a video shared by the university, the crowd can be heard cheering the mother on.