Michigan

CMU honors mom who missed her ceremony

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 08:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 08:38 PM EDT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A special moment happened between a mother and son at Central Michigan University’s commencement ceremony.

It was a story shared by CMU on its social media accounts.

On Saturday, Sharonda Wilson attended her son's, Stephan, graduation at CMU in Mount Pleasant. But that meant she had to miss her own commencement ceremony at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

After Central president Robert Davies learned about the situation, he contacted Ferris president David Eisler.

At the CMU ceremony, Davies conferred the mom’s degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees.

In a video shared by the university, the crowd can be heard cheering the mother on.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Nana's Run 2019 Photos: Nana's Run 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Nana's Run 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries