CMU honors mom who missed her ceremony
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A special moment happened between a mother and son at Central Michigan University’s commencement ceremony.
It was a story shared by CMU on its social media accounts.
On Saturday, Sharonda Wilson attended her son's, Stephan, graduation at CMU in Mount Pleasant. But that meant she had to miss her own commencement ceremony at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
After Central president Robert Davies learned about the situation, he contacted Ferris president David Eisler.
At the CMU ceremony, Davies conferred the mom’s degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees.
In a video shared by the university, the crowd can be heard cheering the mother on.
To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019
Previous
Motown Records aims to boost artists,...
Next
Oceana Co. man dies in powered...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- CMU honors mom who missed her ceremony
- In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ
- Fruitport team raising money for new helmets
- Oceana Co. man dies in powered parachute crash