CMU giving 58 full scholarships after accidental announcement

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — To make up for a mistake, Central Michigan University is covering tuition for 58 students.

The university said Wednesday that while it was testing some technology for its website, it accidentally posted an announcement that said the viewer had received a Centralis Scholar Award.

Fifty-eight students saw that message even though they had not been chosen for the full-ride scholarship and honors program, which is generally granted based on merit.

On Wednesday evening, CMU announced it was going to remedy the situation: Each of those 58 students will be offered a scholarship to cover their entire tuition.

Centralis Scholarships generally include room and board, but the scholarships for the 58 students who mistakenly saw the message will include only tuition.