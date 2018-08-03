Michigan

CMU appoints Murray State leader as president

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 03:01 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 03:07 PM EDT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The Central Michigan University Board of Trustees has appointed the leader of Murray State University in Kentucky as the school's next president.

The school in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, says Friday's vote to select Robert O. Davies as Central Michigan's 15th president was unanimous.

Davies is scheduled to start Sept. 1. He's been president at Murray State since 2014. He says in a statement that Central Michigan University is "100 percent committed to student success" and that's a "unique niche most research universities don't fill."

Davies will succeed George E. Ross, who announced in January that he would be stepping down from his leadership role after eight years as president. Executive Vice President and Provost Michael Gealt started this week as the school's interim president.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven