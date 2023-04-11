GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Michigan residents now have a clean state.

The state’s automatic expungement program went into effect Tuesday, a result of the Clean Slate legislation passed in 2020, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a release.

Under the program, up to four misdemeanor convictions that were punishable by 93 days or more are automatically expunged after seven years, while all misdemeanors that were punishable by less than 93 days are automatically expunged after seven years. Up to two felony convictions are automatically expunged after 10 years.

The state says more than 1 million Michigan residents will see convictions automatically expunged under the program, while around 400,000 will now have no convictions on their records.

In order to be eligible for the program, residents cannot have pending criminal charges.

For more information on the automatic expungement program’s requirements, go to michigan.gov. To check your public record, go to the Internet Criminal History Access Tool page on michigan.gov. There is a $10 fee.