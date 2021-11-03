Clean Boats, Clean Waters accepting grant applications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations that help educate boaters about aquatic invasive species can now apply for grants through Clean Boats, Clean Waters.

Clean Boats, Clean Waters is offering grants of up to $3,000, it said in a release. It will be granting up to $25,691 to groups in 2022.

Groups who are working to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species through either printed materials or events are eligible to apply.

Previous projects that received grants included boat washing events at launch sites and installing cleaning stations at boat access sites.

Applications are open until Dec. 17. For more information and to apply, go to msu.edu.