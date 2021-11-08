Church to hold annual observance of Fitzgerald shipwreck

DETROIT (AP) — The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit.

The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.

It will be broadcast over YouTube for people unable to attend.

Last year was the first time the service was livestreamed, and organizers say it attracted more than 1,200 viewers.

One of the most notable and tragic Great Lakes wrecks occurred on Nov. 10, 1975 when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior. All 29 crewmen were lost.