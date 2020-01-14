Chronic wasting disease detected in Newaygo Co. deer

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say three white-tailed deer at a Newaygo County deer farm have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

All three deer were 4-and-a-half years old. The disease was found during routine testing as part of the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Officials say CWD has not been detected in free-ranging deer in Newaygo County. The state has launched an investigation to make sure no other farm deer were exposed.

The deer farm in Newaygo County is the fifth Michigan farm in which CWD has been detected since 2008. CWD has previously been found in privately-owned cervid facilities from Kent, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.

Chronic wasting disease is a deadly neurological disorder that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.