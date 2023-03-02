The Benton Harbor home where two children were killed in a fire on March 2, 2023. (Courtesy WNDU)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children died after an early morning fire on Thursday in Benton Harbor.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near the intersection of East Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue at 3:38 a.m. Three adults and four children were able to make it out of the home before crews arrived on scene, but two children were trapped.

Firefighters said they made “an aggressive fire attack” while searching for the trapped victims. Eventually, two children, ages 3 and 4, were found dead in the home. Their names weren’t released. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says autopsies will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.

Several of the people who escaped the fire were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say the home sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss.

Firefighters and police officers from Benton Township, St. Joseph and St. Joseph Township assisted with the rescue efforts.

