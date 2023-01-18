GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A child has been transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after falling from a chairlift Saturday at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the resort said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. A child was riding with a family member on a lift that holds three people. Between towers seven and eight, the child fell.

A bystander quickly alerted a member of the resort’s ski patrol who responded to the scene. The child was taken by ambulance to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey before being transferred to HDVCH.

Boyne officials say the child was wearing a helmet and that personnel inspected the chair and restraint bar and found everything “in working order.”

“This was a scary incident for all involved,” Boyne Mountain Resort general manager Jason Perl said in a release. “We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as the child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we’re grateful that a helmet was being worn.”