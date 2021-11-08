Child care professionals to get $1,000 through grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new state grant will distribute $350 million to child care businesses to give full-time child care workers $1,000 in bonuses.

More than 8,000 businesses and thousands of workers are expected to get some of the money through the Child Care Stabilization Grant.

The grant program is funded by the 2022 budgets, which included money for rate increases for providers.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Monday statement. “I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and should visit Michigan.gov/childcare.