Chief: 1 dead, child missing after Flint home explosion

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency personnel are shown at the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in Flint, Mich., Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021. Three people were missing following the fire and explosion, authorities said. (Isaac RitcheyThe Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person died and a 3-year-old child is missing after an overnight explosion and fire destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said Tuesday that two people were rushed from the scene Monday night to area hospitals and one of them — a 70-year-old man — was pronounced dead.

The father of the missing child was in critical condition, while another person reported minor injuries following the explosion.

Barton says a cadaver dog and fire crews with specialized equipment were searching for the missing child.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

