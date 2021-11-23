Chief: 1 dead, child missing after Flint home explosion

Emergency personnel are shown at the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in Flint, Mich., Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021. Three people were missing following the fire and explosion, authorities said. (Isaac RitcheyThe Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person died and a 3-year-old child is missing after an overnight explosion and fire destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said Tuesday that two people were rushed from the scene Monday night to area hospitals and one of them — a 70-year-old man — was pronounced dead.

The father of the missing child was in critical condition, while another person reported minor injuries following the explosion.

Barton says a cadaver dog and fire crews with specialized equipment were searching for the missing child.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.