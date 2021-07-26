Chicago girl injured in ATV crash near Dowagiac

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized following an ATV crash near Dowagiac over the weekend.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on private property in Silver Creek Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A more specific location was not released.

Deputies said the 9-year-old girl from Chicago lost control of the ATV. It rolled and landed on her.

She was rushed to a Kalamazoo hospital. Her condition was not known Monday.

Authorities say she was wearing a helmet.