Cherry Fest to return, will offer on-site vaccine shots

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of a popular festival in northern Michigan that was shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraging people attending this summer to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.

MLive.com reports that masks will not be required at the 95th National Cherry Festival scheduled July 3-10 at Traverse City’s Open Space Park.

The Grand Traverse Health Department will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a tent at the park.

Michigan will lift all indoor capacity restrictions and mask requirements Monday instead of July 1 as the state’s vaccination rate increases and the numbers of COVID-19 infections continue to decrease.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!