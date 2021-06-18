Cherry Fest to return, will offer on-site vaccine shots

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of a popular festival in northern Michigan that was shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraging people attending this summer to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.

MLive.com reports that masks will not be required at the 95th National Cherry Festival scheduled July 3-10 at Traverse City’s Open Space Park.

The Grand Traverse Health Department will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a tent at the park.

Michigan will lift all indoor capacity restrictions and mask requirements Monday instead of July 1 as the state’s vaccination rate increases and the numbers of COVID-19 infections continue to decrease.