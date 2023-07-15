ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The North American purple martin is known for its skillful aerial exhibitions, tolerance of humans and pleasant twittering calls.

The city of Escanaba is home to several man-made martin houses along the shoreline that meet martins’ strict nesting requirements. Joe Kaplan, a biologist with Common Coast Research & Conservation, said all martins in eastern North America live in man-made houses designed specifically for them.

“Prior to colonization, Native Americans would put out gourds for them, and 100 years ago, these would be nesting downtown or in the cornices of buildings,” Kaplan said, adding that before people were around, the martins probably lived in hollowed out red oaks that Europeans cleared not long after their arrival. “In the last hundred years, things have shifted to these homemade houses and more recently like really specialized houses to exclude starlings, which is a nest competitor.”

Escanaba has 83 total units hosting between 40 and 50 breeding pairs. They produce about 150 chicks per year.

“(Building martin houses is) just part of being an environmental steward. It used to be a rite of passage, especially for people that live on lakes or farms, to put up martin houses in the springtime,” Kaplan said. “But that’s fallen out of favor as populations have declined over the last 30 years in the U.P. So I’d say there’s been about a 95% decline in marten numbers in the U.P. Serious range retraction. (Escanaba’s) is the healthiest colony in the entire Upper Peninsula.”

The purple martin population has steadily declined throughout America in recent years. It is not fully clear why. Biologists of Common Cost are working to figure out why the martins in Escanaba are abandoning their nests.

“Two years ago, we noticed one of the houses that was out on the island right next to where the fireworks on Fourth of July … display had completely abandoned the house,” Kaplan said. “There were about six or seven nests in there with either dead chicks, young chicks or abandoned eggs. The only explanation for that was Fourth of July fireworks, because it was so close to the fireworks. They’re active during the day and they roost at night. This probably happened during the fireworks display, they were scared out of the houses and didn’t return till it was too late.”

When he checked the houses this year, he found two nests with healthy chicks but four others abandoned with cold eggs. He said those nests were probably too close to the fireworks.