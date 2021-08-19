Check your ticket: Michigan Lottery player wins $1.2M

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has a new millionaire.

Michigan Lottery officials say someone who purchased a Lotto 47 ticket online for $1 won Wednesday night’s $1.2 million jackpot.

The lone winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 5, 6, 11, 36, 40 and 47.

Lottery officials say this is the second time a MichiganLottery.com player has won the Lotto 47 jackpot. In December, a Wayne County resident won $2.5 million playing the game.

The last Lotto 47 jackpot winner was a man from the Houghton Lake area who won $18.4 million on July 31.

The newest winner has one year from the date of the drawing to set up an appointment to claim their prize. The player must set up an appointment by calling the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237.