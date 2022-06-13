MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte man has taken a plea deal for calling in a false bomb threat against the Michigan Capitol Building last year.

Michael Varrone, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of false report or threat of bomb or harmful device, a four-year felony. In exchange for pleading guilty, the prosecution dropped two counts of false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 7, 2021, Varrone called a control operator at the Capitol and claimed it was going to explode.

“‘Everyone better get out of the building because it’ll (expletive) explode,'” the Michigan Attorney General’s Office recounted the threat in court documents.

The operator immediately reported the threat to Michigan State Police, which soon determined there was no threat.

Varrone was arrested later that day.