CLARE, Mich. (WOOD) — One man will face charges after a scuffle at a closed committee meeting of the Michigan GOP last month.

On Wednesday, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis announced that she had authorized charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace against James Chapman.

Both charges are misdemeanors, Ambrozaitis said. In the case of conviction, assault and battery can carry a maximum of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, while disturbing the peace can carry a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The July 8 altercation happened at the Doherty Hotel in Clare between Chapman, a Republican from Wayne County, and Mark DeYoung, chair of the Clare County Republican Party.

Each man blamed the other for instigating the fight, according to a police report.

DeYoung told police that Chapman kicked him in the groin and tackled him. He said the scuffle broke his dentures, bruised his ribs and gave him stress fractures in his spine.

Meanwhile, Chapman told police that he did not punch or kick DeYoung but accused DeYoung of threatening and attacking him.

A summons has been issued for Chapman to appear in court for arraignment, according to the Clare County prosecutor.

The prosecutor also authorized charges of disturbing the peace and disorderly jostling against Kelly Sackett and Melissa Pehlis, both members of the Michigan Republican Party, for a separate incident at the Doherty Hotel that took place in April.