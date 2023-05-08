GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Popcorn has always been a force for good, but this month, it gets even better.

As part of Mental Health awareness month, Celebration Cinema is committing fifty cents from the sale of each large bucket of popcorn to mental health services and advocacy.

Proceeds will go to support Hope Network, the Mental Health Foundation’s Be Nice campaign, I Understand, and other groups.

Celebration Cinema is also encouraging everyone to become a Mental Health advocate through a one hour training course on Community of Hearts website.