Celebration Cinema adding open captions for some showtimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema theaters are taking extra steps to make movies more accessible to more people: They’re launching public showtimes that have open captioning.

Celebration has had closed caption devices available that can be checked out for use during any film, but providing open captioning means the dialogue will appear directly on the screen throughout the movie.

They’ve been doing it on a smaller scale, but now they will be programming public shows for all new, wide-release films, with at least one open caption showtime on Sundays.

Emily Loeks, the director of community affairs, says it will provide greater comfort and enjoyment for some audiences, including members of the deaf and hard of hearing community and some people for whom English is a second language.

Open captioned shows will be offered on Sundays at Celebration Cinema Rivertown and Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage.

