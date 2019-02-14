Michigan

Celebrate Valentine's Day with heart-shaped food

By:

Posted: Feb 14, 2019 08:35 AM EST

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 08:35 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Don't know what to get your Valentine? If you can't use your words this holiday, try conveying your love with food. 

Several eateries are offering heart-shaped food for Valentine's Day. Pizza chains are the typical go-to, but local spots are also feeling the love.

  • El Gallo Blanco
    • The Kalamazoo restaurant will make 15 tacos into a giant heart as a display of your affection for your significant other and Mexican food. 
  • Righteous Cuisine
    • Take your loved one to Grand Haven to share a pink, heart-shaped churro. The Facebook advertisement mentioned "while supplies last".
  • Byron Center Meats
    • The average adult heart weighs about 11 ounces. If you want to give your Valentine a symbol of your heart, try Delmonico steaks from Byron Center Meats. Two steaks form the perfect beef heart.
  • Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar
    • Boston's in Grand Rapids is taking a heartfelt approach to the original Valentine's Day food favorite. Each heart-shaped pizza order will mean a donation to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger in America.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries