Celebrate Valentine's Day with heart-shaped food
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Don't know what to get your Valentine? If you can't use your words this holiday, try conveying your love with food.
Several eateries are offering heart-shaped food for Valentine's Day. Pizza chains are the typical go-to, but local spots are also feeling the love.
- El Gallo Blanco
- The Kalamazoo restaurant will make 15 tacos into a giant heart as a display of your affection for your significant other and Mexican food.
- Righteous Cuisine
- Take your loved one to Grand Haven to share a pink, heart-shaped churro. The Facebook advertisement mentioned "while supplies last".
- Byron Center Meats
- The average adult heart weighs about 11 ounces. If you want to give your Valentine a symbol of your heart, try Delmonico steaks from Byron Center Meats. Two steaks form the perfect beef heart.
- Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar
- Boston's in Grand Rapids is taking a heartfelt approach to the original Valentine's Day food favorite. Each heart-shaped pizza order will mean a donation to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger in America.
