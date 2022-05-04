GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Fair L.P., the entertainment company that owns Cedar Point and Michigan’s Adventure, has reported “record revenues” for its 2022 first quarter.

“We expect compelling revenue growth in 2022,” the company said in a press release.

During the first three months of 2022, Cedar Fair recorded a net revenue of $193 million. It’s a 33% increase compared with the 2019 first quarter, before pandemic restrictions affected attendance. The company attributed the increase to good attendance, record levels of spending in the park and some growth in out-of-park revenue.

“As we head into the most important stretch of the 2022 operating season, we are pleased that the momentum that fueled our record first quarter revenues continued through April,” Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman stated.

The company hopes to continue its success into the summer. It expects to open all parks at full capacity with no restrictions — for the first time since 2019 — by the end of May. It is also planning to open two newly renovated resorts and make improvements to all parks.

Cedar Fair said resort bookings are looking better than pre-pandemic levels and there are strong sales of season passes. First quarter sales for season passes were up $59 million compared to 2019.