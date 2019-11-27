CDC: E. coli case in MI linked to romaine lettuce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal officials say one person in Michigan has been sickened with E. coli due to tainted romaine lettuce.

As of Tuesday, 67 cases of E. coli in 19 states have been linked to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It wasn’t disclosed where in Michigan the E. coli case occurred.

The CDC warned people on Friday to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, due to a food poisoning outbreak.

There was a similar outbreak about a year ago, which led health officials to issue a blanket warning.

Health officials urge people not to eat romaine lettuce if the label doesn’t specify where it’s grown.

More information about the outbreak can be found online.