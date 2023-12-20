LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man arriving at Detroit Metro Airport from France never made it past customs a week ago when law enforcement discovered he was carrying $4 million worth of drugs in suitcases.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations, the man was found to have 110 pounds of ketamine in two large suitcases.

CBP said the man was selected for a secondary inspection, including an X-ray scan and physical search of the suitcases. That’s when the man claimed the bags were given to him by a family member. The search revealed plastic bags filled with large white crystals, later identified as ketamine.

$4M drug bust at Detroit Metro Airport. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Our drug interdiction mission is vital to protecting our nation and our communities from the

dangers of illicit substances,” said Acting Port Director John Ammons.

Ketamine is legitimately used by medical professionals for short-term sedation and anesthesia, CBP said. But in the hands of criminals, CBP said it has “dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects” and is often associated with sexual assault.

The man who was carrying the ketamine was denied entry to the U.S. and sent back to France, according to CBP.