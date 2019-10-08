Catholic priest pleads guilty in state investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the Catholic priests charged in the Michigan attorney general’s clergy abuse investigation has pleaded guilty.

Patrick Casey, 56, pleaded Tuesday to misdemeanor aggravated assault at the Wayne County Circuit Court. His plea came as a jury was deadlocked during deliberations on a felony sexual assault charge, the Associated Press reports.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20. He is looking at a minimum of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Casey’s is the first conviction in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s wide-ranging investigation of priests, sparked after investigations in other states found hundreds of priests had sexually assaulted more than 1,000 children. In a statement Tuesday, Nessel promised this is only the beginning in her pursuit for justice.

Nessel office has also brought charges against several other priests. Here’s where their cases stood as of Tuesday:

Timothy Crowley’s case was dismissed in Washtenaw County. The AG will appeal. He worked for the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

A preliminary exam for Brian Stanley was held in Allegan County Tuesday. He was ordered to stand trial. He is under house arrest. He worked for the Kalamzoo Diocese.

Joseph Baker is out on bond and is on house arrest. A pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 23 in Wayne County. He worked for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Vincent DeLorenzo is out on bond. His primary exam is set for Nov. 15 in Genesee County. He worked for the Lansing Diocese.

Neil Kalina is at the Macomb County Jail undergoing a competency exam. He worked for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Jacob Vellian’s status hasn’t changed as he still resides in India. Vellian worked in the Kalamazoo Diocese.

Anyone who has been victimized by a member of the Catholic church can confidentially report it to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 844.324.3374 during regular business hours. The state also has a hotline for all victims of sexual assault that offers support and resources: 1.855.VOICES4 (864.2374).