Cast iron bells disappear from mid-Michigan yards

An undated courtesy photo shows a cast iron bell before it was stolen in Isabella County. (Isabella County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in mid-Michigan are investigating a string of unusual thefts involving large cast iron bells.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that thieves stole three bells from the northwest corner of the county within the last few days.

The missing bells were located at North Coldwater Road at W. Battle Road in Lake, West Weidman Road and North Wyman Road in Weidman, and West Coleman Road and North Woodruff Road, just north of Weidman.

Investigators believe at least two people were involved in the crimes, given how heavy and difficult it is to remove the cast iron bells. Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 989.799.3346.