Cassopolis man killed in crash Sunday

The scene after a deadly crash in Jefferson Township on Feb. 27, 2022. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed in a crash northeast of Edwardsburg over the weekend.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Calvin Hill Street and Turpin Road in Jefferson Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old William Jones of Cassopolis was headed south on Robinson Road when he failed to negotiate the curve into Calvin Hill. His car left the road and hit an embankment. Jones was thrown from the car.

He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was not wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or drugs could have been a factor, remains under investigation.