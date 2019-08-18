Cass County K9 leads police in arresting two people

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cass County K9 “Faust” lead police in the right direction when looking for two people in a break-in.

Cass County deputies were called to a home on Hoffman Road by Shattuck Road in Penn Township on an aggravated assault about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Edwardsburg and a 30-year-old female from Niles broke into a home and started fighting with the homeowners. The suspects later ran from the scene in an unknown direction causing Cass county sheriffs to bring out their K9 “Faust.”

Faust tracked the suspects 4.5 miles away were they were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. A third suspect was also taken into custody as well.

No names are being released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.