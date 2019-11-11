Casnovia man charged for child porn in Mason County

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old man is facing child porn charges in Mason County.

Jeffrey Lee Steiger, of Casnovia, was arrested and arraigned on three counts of child abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released on a $10,000 bond, according to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office news release

The sheriff’s office said the charges come after a four month investigation.

Steiger allegedly had secretly video recorded people known to him in a house in Pere Marquette Township, near Ludington. He also allegedly had more than 100 images of child porn on his cellphone and/or iPad, according to the release.