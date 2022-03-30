WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle rolled into Mill Pond near Dowagiac.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday off Dutch Settlement Road near M-62.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound driver told deputies she swerved to avoid an eastbound car and lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle rolled into Mill Pond.

The driver, a 58-year-old Cassopolis woman, was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how seriously she may have been injured.

Deputies say she was wearing a seat belt and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved.