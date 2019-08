DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash east of Morley Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on 125th Avenue near Jefferson Road in rural Deerfield Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver was thrown from the car and died on the scene.

The driver’s name wasn’t released later Wednesday, but authorities said he was a 37-year-old from Greenville.