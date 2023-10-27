MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are in the hospital after a crash ended with a vehicle hitting a home in Mason Township Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Tyrek Paxton of Dowagiac, was heading westbound on Mason Street. The vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Tyler Lavagnilio-Lambright of Cassopolis. The crash caused Lavagnilio-Lambright’s vehicle to crash into a home.

The scene of a crash in Mason Township on Oct. 27, 2023. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Lavagnilio-Lambright, Paxton and his passenger, 32-year-old Decarlo Woodard of Indianapolis, Indiana, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.