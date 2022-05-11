AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash between a car and a semi-truck near Morley, south of Big Rapids.

The crash happened just before noon on Wednesday on southbound US-131 at Jefferson Road. The driver of the car, a 57-year-old from Stanwood, ran into the back of the semi. Both the driver and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Missouri, were injured. They were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a medical issue may have been the cause of the crash. Deputies are still investigating.

Mecosta County EMS and Morley Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office.