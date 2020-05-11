Commission to vote on gun ban at MI Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Capitol Commission could ban guns inside the Capitol Building in Lansing starting Monday.

This comes after multiple people showed up wielding guns to protest stay-at-home orders. The Capitol Commission, which is charged with managing and ensuring safe access to the building, is now looking at potentially banning weapons.

Currently, about half of the states in the Great Lakes Region allow guns at capitol buildings.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the commission has the authority to ban firearms from the building. She says it’s a practice that’s already in place in courtrooms and some public spaces across the state.

The Capitol Commission will vote on this Monday at 11 a.m. Monday. Nessel says if they decide to pass the firearm ban, it can be implemented immediately.

