Can’t get to the casino? MI to allow dealer games online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Thursday, Michigan residents will be able to play live dealer games online.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday it has authorized Evolution to host live casino table games with dealers.

Michigan residents will be able to play blackjack, baccarat and roulette. More games may be added later on.

Dealers will live stream from a studio in Southfield.

“Cameras capture the dealer and the play, and the providers’ apps or websites share it live with remote players,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said in the release.

Several platforms, such as BetMGM and DraftKings, will offer the games through Evolution.