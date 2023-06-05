A courtesy photo of a shooting scene at Merrill-Gorrel Campground in Mecosta County on May 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer who shot and injured a man at a campground near Evart in Mecosta County last month.

The complaint was filed Monday on behalf of Brandon Davis, who claims the DNR officer shot him after a fight where Davis said he was defending himself.

The DNR previously said the officer was off-duty and camping with his family at the time.

The fight started May 13 at Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barryton, when the complaint claims the DNR officer’s father grabbed and pushed Davis. Davis then “employed defensive tactics.” That’s when the DNR officer got involved and shot Davis, according to the lawsuit.

Several witnesses heard the officer announce that he was a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer before shooting Davis, the suit alleges.

One witness told News 8 she heard the officer identify himself as DNR and then heard three shots. She called 911 and administered first aid to Davis.

The lawsuit claims the officer used “completely unreasonable force” which caused Davis physical and mental injuries like losing a kidney, permanent intestinal and spinal injuries, a colostomy bag and loss of freedom. It also claims the shooting caused him medical expenses and distress.

The lawsuit seeks $250 million as well as costs and fees.

The DNR officer was placed on administrative leave until the investigation, which is being handled by Michigan State Police, is complete. That is standard procedure for shootings involving officers.