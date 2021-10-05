California oil spill stokes concern for Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The California oil spill that has contaminated miles of coastline is renewing concerns about the potential of an oil leak from Line 5, which runs under the Straits of Mackinac.

An anchor strike is suspected to have caused the spill in California and the pipeline through the straits has dealt with anchor strikes before.

Daniel Macfarlane, an associate professor at Western Michigan University’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, fears it could happen again.

“There were anchor strikes in 2018 and 2020, both of which hit Line 5. One of them damaged Line 5 and also spilled fluid from power cables that were nearby. So absolutely an anchor strike is not just a risk, it’s already happened so it’s probably more a matter of time,” Macfarlane said.

Enbridge, a Canadian company, also owns the pipeline that spilled oil into the Kalamazoo River in 2010. The disaster was the second biggest inland oil spill in U.S. history.

“With Line 6B in the Kalamazoo River, that was over a million gallons and took Enbridge close to a day to discover it even had a spill,” Macfarlane said.

Line 5 is much older than the California pipeline and Macfarlane says a major spill there would be even more catastrophic.

Macfarlane, who is Canadian, says the pipeline provides very little energy to Michigan and little economic benefit.

“It’s essentially just moving fossil fuels from Canada to another part of Canada with Michigan bearing the risk,” Macfarlane said.

Enbridge says it safely provides energy through the pipeline to the two most populated provinces in Canada, along with Michigan and some neighboring states.

Macfarlane says the location of the pipeline would mean an oil spill would quickly flow in multiple directions.

“A University of Michigan study a few years ago said up to 700 miles of coastline could be impacted by an oil spill from Line 5,” Macfarlane said.

The company has applied for a permit to build a tunnel to house the pipeline but two lawsuits are holding that up. One is challenging a 2018 decision to create a Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that would enter into a tunnel agreement. That was upheld by the appeals court but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she intends to appeal again. The second lawsuit brought by Nessel is seeking to void an easement where the pipe was built.