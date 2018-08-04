Calhoun Co. sex offender arrested after texting children

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A convicted sex offender from Calhoun County was arrested after officers caught the them texting children.

Authorities received a call on July 25 from a parent that was concerned because their children were receiving text messages from an unknown number.

The parent told officers that the subject may have gotten the children's cell phone numbers through a mobile game called Roblocks.

Authorities investigated the number that was contacting the children and found it belonged to a subject currently on parole who is currently on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Officers say the offender was arrested by parole agents.

Authorities advise parents to be cautious about online games than can allow people to obtain personal information from each other. Officers encourage parents to monitor their children's online use of games, who they are speaking with and the dangers of speaking with people they do not know.