Evacuation order lifted after bomb threat at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University police have lifted an evacuation order for the school’s Hannah Administration Building that was prompted by a bomb threat Friday morning.

In an alert to the university community sent at 12:37 p.m. Friday, the MSU Police Department said the investigation was continuing, but people could return to the building and “resume normal operations.”

WLNS, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, reports officers were searching the building and grounds after a person reported a bomb threat at or near the Hannah Administration Building.

The first university alert about the threat asked people to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to police.

The threat was called in around an hour after the MSU Board of Trustees meeting ended in the Hannah Administrative Building.