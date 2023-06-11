GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established the state’s first LGBTQ+ commission Sunday by signing an executive order at Detroit’s Pride parade, according to Whitmer’s office.

“With the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in other states, we must act to ensure that Michigan’s LGTBQ+ community is represented at all levels of government. … Michigan must be a place where all people can feel safe and thrive,” the executive order reads.

“This issue is personal for me, and I will fight like hell to bring more diverse voices into the decision-making process so we can build a brighter future for every Michigander,” Whitmer said in a news release.

The LGBTQ+ Commission will focus on health, safety, economic opportunity and talent retention for the LGBTQ+ community, according to the release from Whitmer’s office.

The commission will advise Whitmer and the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on various policy matters that touch Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community, the release said. It will work to reduce inequality, improve the well-being of LGBTQ+ people and look for ways to attract new residents to Michigan.

The advisory body may include representatives of the executive branch and several governor-appointed members who should reflect the state’s diversity, the executive order reads.