Budget promised before deadline; Whitmer to weigh options

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers in Lansing are running out of time to pass a state budget and avoid a government shutdown.

Michigan’s fiscal year ends at midnight on Sept. 30. While there is no overall budget yet in place to finance the state past that time, the House and Senate have finished all of the preliminary work for every smaller budget for next year.

The negotiations did not include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he included funding for many of the priorities Whitmer outlined in her budget earlier this year, but the amount will be lower than she requested.

“I think you’ll see 15, 15 or 16 budgets passed. Whatever the balance is, they’ll all be passed out on Tuesday,” Shirkey assured.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield echoed that sentiment.

“The budget will get done whether the governor agrees with it or not,” he said.

Once presented with the bills, Whitmer will have options. She can sign them without change, which is highly unlikely.

The governor can also veto one or all of the budgets. Doing the latter would likely lead to a partial government shutdown because it would be difficult to rewrite and pass a budget in less than a week.

Whitmer can also veto individual line items and fundamentally change budgets.

The governor could have all the budgets on her desk as early as Wednesday.