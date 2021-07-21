Buckle up: Seat belt rates dropping in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A concerning new study shows that Michigan’s seat belt use has dropped sharply and is now the lowest rate it’s been in 17 years.

Kendall Wingrove with the Office of Highway Safety Planning says there are a number of factors that are contributing to the problem. But the main one is that drivers got out of the habit of using their seat belt since they drove less during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wingrove says it’s important to use a seat belt every time you get in the car, even if it’s just for a quick trip around the block.

He says it’s also important to remind passengers, including those in the back seat, to buckle up.

OHSP has started a statewide campaign to encourage rear seat belt use, including a video titled “Backseat Excuses.” You can check out that video on YouTube.