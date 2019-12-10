Brother faces charges after deer hunting disagreement

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a case that could result in jail time after two siblings had a disagreement while deer hunting.

DNR says they were given SD cards from trail cameras captaining one brother spraying an unknown substance on the other brother’s ladder stands.

The brother’s names have not been released.

When the Department of Natural Resources confronted the suspected brother, he admitted that he sprayed liquid fence, which is an animal repellent, on the stands to denture deer.

The DNR says it’s illegal to interfere with what’s called “lawful taking of animals.”

They says the suspected apologized and said he let his emotions get the best of him.

When he was asked why it happened, he said the stands he sprayed were on public property, next to private property where he hunted. He added that his brother was hunting deer before they could get to him.

News 8 also learned the private land was given to both brothers after their father passed away. The suspected brother said he was upset because he was harassed by his brother whenever he tried to hunt there.

If charges are issued, the brother who sprayed the liquid fence could spend up to 93 days in jail and pay $1,000 fine.