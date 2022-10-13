BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare hosted a job fair in Battle Creek on Thursday looking to fill open positions at all five of its facilities in Southwest Michigan.

The job fair was hosted at Bronson Battle Creek Thursday morning. There is also a virtual option Thursday night from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. The hospital is looking to fill jobs in nursing and surgical tech areas. Talent recruiters and nurses say there is a need all over the country for nurses right now.

“In nursing, I think, we’re seeing the opportunity is there. So, a lot of our newer graduates have opportunities that they might not have had previous years,” said Sarah Ray, manager of nursing. “They’re taking some of those while we’re trying to recruit and do the best we can to provide that excellent care.”

The hospital system is offering sign-on bonuses up to $20,000.

There are two more job fairs coming up in the next month, both at Bronson Methodist Hospital Gilmore Center at 7 Healthcare Plaza, Kalamazoo. The first is on Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the other is on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those dates will each have virtual options from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.