GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Winnie Brinks has been named Michigan’s first female Senate majority leader as Democrats retake control of the chamber for the first time in decades.

Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was elected to the post by her fellow Democrats as they caucused Thursday in Lansing.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to lead the first Democratic Majority in the Michigan Senate since 1983,” Brinks said a statement. “Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor’s office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics.”

Brinks called the 20 Democrats who will control the Senate — a majority of whom are women — are a “dynamic, diverse caucus.”

“As a majority for the people, we will prioritize the needs of Michigan residents and the rights they deserve in everything we do,” Brinks stated. “Creating good-paying jobs and safe work environments, making health care accessible and affordable, delivering our kids the world-class public education they deserve, and ensuring equality for all are just some of the fundamental values we will uphold.”

Republicans have held the state Senate since 1984 and the House since 2010. After the Nov. 8 election, Democrats will retake both. Democrats were also reelected to all of the state’s top executive offices: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.