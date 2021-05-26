Bride says fate led bachelorette party to help save a life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drinks were flowing at a bachelorette party over the weekend when suddenly, the women had to put down their glasses.

A medical emergency halted celebrations at Bonobo Winery in Traverse City. A woman inside was with her son when she fell, hit her head and passed out. It caught the bachelorette party’s attention, including two nurses in the group who knew exactly what to do.

“They are the most selfless and compassionate people I know,” bride Erica Wright said. “We were there for maybe two minutes getting drinks and then people were yelling, ‘Somebody went down, we need a nurse.'”

Without hesitation, Wright’s mom Maureen Wright and aunt Jacqueline Clifford answered the call.

“My aunt Jacque started CPR to check for a pulse and my mom did mouth to mouth, and then within minutes, the woman was awake and was talking and they took her away and she seemed to be good,” Wright said.

Wright’s cousin, Erin Anderson, said she was thankful her family could make a difference in a moment’s notice.

“They’re very cool under pressure and we are very grateful to have them in our group,” Anderson said.

After reflecting on what could have been, the women said fate led them to the winery. They said they were thrilled that the two nurses were in the right place at the right time.

“It feels like they were meant to be there to help this woman,” Wright said.

Wright said she was supposed to have her bachelorette party a year ago but was forced to cancel it because of pandemic restrictions. She said she now believes her family was supposed to be at the winery for a bigger purpose.