Brews and Beats festival to showcase Michigan breweries

PENTWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to get down and enjoy an ice cold craft beverage.

The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce announced “Brews and Beats,” a craft beer, wine and cider festival coming to Pentwater in September. The chamber of commerce adds that the celebration will showcase breweries and their beers from all around the state of Michigan. Bands, yard games and food trucks will also be on hand.

With Brews and Beats, the chamber is hoping to create an environment that will focus not only on local beer and music, but local businesses as well.

The festival will take place at Village Green in downtown Pentwater on Sept. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Presale tickets are closed. General admission tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.