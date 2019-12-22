Breweries offer specialty beers to help cancer patient

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Breweries in and around Michigan are taking part in a fundraising campaign to support a beloved beer delivery driver battling brain cancer.

After having a seizure on his 28th birthday in late October, doctors discovered a tumor on Noah Baker’s brain.

Following the diagnosis, Noah’s employers at M4 CIC, a Michigan beer wholesaler on the east side of the state, called on the beer community to help support their friend in a time of need.

Breweries across the state were quick to respond, each crafting up a specialty brew as part of the “Beers for Noah” campaign.

The proceeds will help Noah with his medical bills and keep him on the payroll, so he doesn’t lose his insurance, especially ahead of his brain surgery scheduled for the end of the month.

Noah told News 8 he still can’t believe the support he has received from his fellow beer community.

“It’s actually insane to me,” Noah said during a phone call with News 8 on Saturday.

A few West Michigan breweries who were on Noah’s delivery route are currently working on its “Beers for Noah” brew.

City Built Brewing Company in Grand Rapids will be serving up “Noah Monroe.”

“The beer that he likes at City Built was Monroe Cobbler, so we are going to do a reimagined version,” City Built CEO Edwin Collazo said.

Edwin said they’re hoping to debut it shortly after the new year.

Speciation Artisan Ales in Comstock Park is another brewery taking part in the fundraiser as they whip up another Noah favorite.

“Genetic Drift was one of his favorite beers, so we’re going to do that,” Adam Mosher with Speciation told News 8.

The crew at Speciation said Noah’s deliveries would be the bright spot of their week.

“He was just always be smiling, laughing, joking around with us when he was loading super heavy kegs into the van,” Mosher said.

Speciation managers are hoping for a January or February release date, saying they know their customers will gladly cheer to this cause.

“Just knowing the story definitely puts more in a glass than just drinking a beer,” Quinn Vollink with Speciation said. “It creates emotion beyond just the liquid.”

M4 CIC posts updates about Beers for Noah and the breweries involved on its Facebook page.

More information about Noah’s story and other ways to support the cause can be found online.