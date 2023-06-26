GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anyone shopping for a diehard Spartans fan may want to keep an eye on the Michigan State University Surplus Store. Management has confirmed that the Breslin Center scoreboard is being replaced and souvenir pieces will be sold through the store.

After some probing questions from fans, the store responded on Twitter last week, saying, “Yes, it is coming to the store … but just not in one piece. We will be sure to provide updates when available.”

According to the Detroit News, a center-hung scoreboard was first installed in the Breslin Center in 1998. The scoreboard that will soon be up for sale has been in place since 2011.

Store manager James Ives told WKAR that selling the scoreboard fits the store’s mission.

“That’s what we do. We get everything that MSU can no longer need, use or want. That’s our job,” Ives told WKAR.

But more than that, whatever can’t be sold is processed for recycling to send as little to a landfill as possible. The 2011 scoreboard was designed with LED lights that are now considered outdated.

The Surplus Store’s operations coordinator told Bridge Michigan that he expects pieces to be available for sale in the next few weeks, but he did not know whether pieces would be available to purchase online or how much they may cost.

Scoreboard aside, the surplus store has lots of unique pieces up for sale and auction – everything from antiques and industrial tools to used athletic apparel and computers.

The store is also selling 9-inch squares of the basketball court from the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, where the MSU men’s basketball team won the 2000 national championship. After the win, MSU bought the flooring and used it in the Breslin Center until it was replaced following the 2015-2016 season.