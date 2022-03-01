Boy charged in Michigan school shooting will stay in jail

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, February 22, 2022, over the teen’s placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford high school on Nov. 30. (David Guralnick / POOL via The Detroit News)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school will remain in an adult jail while awaiting trial.

A judge rejected a request to transfer him to a facility for teens. Judge Kwame Rowe says Ethan Crumbley’s “basic needs” are being met at the Oakland County jail, and he’s kept apart from adult inmates.

Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. His lawyers have said they will pursue an insanity defense.

His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Authorities say James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to secure a family gun and ignored signs of their son’s mental distress.